Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.17.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 31.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,413. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

