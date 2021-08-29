Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

G stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81. Genpact has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

