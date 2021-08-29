General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

GIS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.