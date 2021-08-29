Gambling.com Group Ltd’s Quiet Period To End on September 1st (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group’s (NASDAQ:GAMB) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 1st. Gambling.com Group had issued 5,250,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $42,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During Gambling.com Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Shares of GAMB opened at $14.19 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.