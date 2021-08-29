FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.40.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

