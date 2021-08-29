FWL Investment Management LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FWL Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,571. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

