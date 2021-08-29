Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Furukawa Electric stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99.
About Furukawa Electric
Recommended Story: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.