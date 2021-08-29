FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCEL stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

