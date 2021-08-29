Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €46.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.75 ($55.00).

FPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FRA:FPE traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €33.50 ($39.41). The company had a trading volume of 7,901 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.43.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.