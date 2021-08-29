FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.37 Million

Brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report $678.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $669.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.30 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $622.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

