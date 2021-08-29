FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

