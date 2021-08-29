FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.45. FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 11,866 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter.

