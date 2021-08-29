Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

FRES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

LON FRES opened at GBX 845.80 ($11.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 805.60. The stock has a market cap of £6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

