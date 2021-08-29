Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX has raised its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FOX has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FOX to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

FOXA opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

