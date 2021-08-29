Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Position Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,502 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after buying an additional 1,058,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 500,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 371,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 499.2% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 374,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 312,402 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.99 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

