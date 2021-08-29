Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.566 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.
Formula Systems (1985) has increased its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
FORTY stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.10.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.
