Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a £175 ($228.64) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a £117 ($152.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.57 ($212.40) to £170.04 ($222.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £164 ($214.27).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £142.60 ($186.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.00 billion and a PE ratio of -342.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £132.06. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

