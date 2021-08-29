Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $6.00 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 61,156 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $12,560,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $887,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 189,553 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.