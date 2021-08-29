Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

