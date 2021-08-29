First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the July 29th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,221,000 after purchasing an additional 430,244 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,162 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares during the period.

FTA opened at $67.66 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09.

