First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 686,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 194,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 177,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 87,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

