First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,671. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $112.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.