First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $35,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $3,475,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Foundation alerts:

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,770 shares of company stock worth $857,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.