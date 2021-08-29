FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FireEye from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.11.

FEYE stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 307,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 133,878 shares of company stock worth $2,400,840 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

