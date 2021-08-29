Financial Review: Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) vs. Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Video River Networks and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Video River Networks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Forestar Group
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Video River Networks and Forestar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Video River Networks
|$1.63 million
|9.27
|-$80,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Forestar Group
|$931.80 million
|1.14
|$60.80 million
|$1.21
|17.66
Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.
Profitability
This table compares Video River Networks and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Video River Networks
|25.44%
|380.39%
|44.53%
|Forestar Group
|7.20%
|11.38%
|5.61%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
31.9% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Video River Networks has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Forestar Group beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Video River Networks
Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
