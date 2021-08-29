Financial Review: Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) vs. Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Video River Networks and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Forestar Group has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.82%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Video River Networks and Forestar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 9.27 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Forestar Group $931.80 million 1.14 $60.80 million $1.21 17.66

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53% Forestar Group 7.20% 11.38% 5.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

