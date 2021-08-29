Financial Review: Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) vs. Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Alerus Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alerus Financial and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.58%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $245.47 million 2.12 $44.67 million $2.52 12.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 21.31% 16.52% 1.79% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alerus Financial beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

