Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $50.88 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

