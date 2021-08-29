Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 1,950 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 6.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $26,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $253.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $253.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

