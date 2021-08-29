Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

