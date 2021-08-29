Financial Analysis: GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) vs. Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avid Bioservices and GT Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 0 3 0 3.00 GT Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.89%. GT Biopharma has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 193.21%. Given GT Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than Avid Bioservices.

Volatility and Risk

Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avid Bioservices and GT Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $95.87 million 15.40 $11.21 million $0.06 402.67 GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$28.30 million ($6.45) -1.34

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than GT Biopharma. GT Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Bioservices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and GT Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices 11.69% 17.31% 6.87% GT Biopharma N/A -16,368.50% -236.92%

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats GT Biopharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc. engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support. The company was founded on June 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells). Its product GTB-3550 is initially developed for the treatment of AML and MDS, and other CD33+ hematologic cancers. GT Biopharma has worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE technology. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

