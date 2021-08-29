Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $92.40 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $99.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

