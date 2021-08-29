Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $235,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

