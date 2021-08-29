Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $335,000 in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 443,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 315,759 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,323,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,184 shares during the period.

IDLV stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

