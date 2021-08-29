Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $328,000 Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 47.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.89.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,817 shares of company stock valued at $644,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

