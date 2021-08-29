Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after acquiring an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

