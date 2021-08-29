Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,264 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.05 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

