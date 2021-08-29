Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,195,374.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,434 shares in the company, valued at $303,054.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

