Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 9,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 23.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

