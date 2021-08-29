Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.67. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $806,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,828 shares of company stock worth $5,396,399. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Exponent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Exponent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

