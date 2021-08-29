Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 2.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,518. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.83. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.