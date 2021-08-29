Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Up 175.4% in August

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 175.4% from the July 29th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 1,592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 886,786 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Exicure in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in Exicure by 1,189.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 273,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

XCUR stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Exicure has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XCUR shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

