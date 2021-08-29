Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the July 29th total of 277,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.97. 4,564,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.32. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

