Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 385,100 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

Shares of CAHPF stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

CAHPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.