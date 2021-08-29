Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 310 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

