Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $421,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 179,911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 221,336 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 469,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 104.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 132,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

