Evoke Wealth LLC Has $666,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $297.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.34. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

