Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

FIS opened at $128.59 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

