Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,491 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

