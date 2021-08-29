Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 20,600 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAZR opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

