EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $22.11

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 22.11, but opened at 22.92. EverCommerce shares last traded at 22.92, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
EVCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of 18.48.
EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
