EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $22.11

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 22.11, but opened at 22.92. EverCommerce shares last traded at 22.92, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

EVCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 18.48.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

